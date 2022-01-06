Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.43 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 144.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Celanese by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 249,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,951. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

