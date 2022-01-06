Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 6602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,494,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

