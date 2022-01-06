Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $80,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

CAT stock opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

