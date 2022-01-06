Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $193.55 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.49 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

