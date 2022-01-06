CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.01

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 38120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $582.67 million, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 2.56.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,041,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,021,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,475,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

