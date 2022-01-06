Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,882,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

