Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 177.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 95,239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

