Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $22.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Capstar Financial by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capstar Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $469.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.