Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $22.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $469.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.00.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.
About Capstar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
