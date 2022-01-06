Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.91. 6,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.67. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

