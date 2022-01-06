Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

CANO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CANO opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

