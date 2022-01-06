Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Upgraded to Buy at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$87.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities restated an overweight rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$156.87.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$93.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$86.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.1700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.