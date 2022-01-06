Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Raised to Positive at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to a positive rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

