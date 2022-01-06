Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 294,009 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $485,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 53,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $44.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

