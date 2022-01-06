Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,669,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,396 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $681,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

