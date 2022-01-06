Canaccord Genuity Group Trims John Wood Group (LON:WG) Target Price to GBX 300

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($4.04) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.64) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 301.63 ($4.06).

WG stock opened at GBX 203.10 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.60.

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.86 ($3,386.15). Also, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,652.50). Insiders bought 29,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,492 in the last 90 days.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

