Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.78.

NYSE CWH opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 3,685.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 578,449 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 391.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 242,992 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

