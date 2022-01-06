Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook Sells 2,617 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.27, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.06. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $49,330,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

