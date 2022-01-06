Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook Sells 2,617 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CPT stock opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.27, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.06. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $49,330,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
