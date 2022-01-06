Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 109,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF alerts:

IDNA opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $39.99 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.