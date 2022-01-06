Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Amcor by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 249,311 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

