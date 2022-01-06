Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 232,981 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,009,036 shares of company stock worth $389,069,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

