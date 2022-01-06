Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,097 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLQM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 366.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

BATS FLQM opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.

