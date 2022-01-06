Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 73.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $18,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Calavo Growers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

CVGW opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $762.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.64%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

