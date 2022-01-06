Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $86.95. 191,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,272. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

