Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post $431.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.40 million and the highest is $435.30 million. Cable One posted sales of $336.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Cable One stock traded down $12.14 on Friday, hitting $1,675.00. 649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,765.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,864.52. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,621.19 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cable One by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

