C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.50

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $107.90, with a volume of 1383177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $49,420,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.