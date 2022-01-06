C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues jumped 42.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2021 due to increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In December 2021, C.H. Robinson hiked its dividend to 55 cents per share (annually: $2.20) from 51 cents. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past six months, owing to its shareholder-friendly measures and the improvement in its operations due to increased freight demand. However, escalating operating expenses (increased 15% year over year in the first nine months of 2021) have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. C.H. Robinson’s weak liquidity position is also encouraging.”

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.