Bytecoin Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $47.41 million and approximately $32,503.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.98 or 0.00465378 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

