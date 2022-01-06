Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.30

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 23074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

BFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 225.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.