Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.0586

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $1.64 million and $183,236.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00060739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00069734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.29 or 0.07993569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00076289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,047.06 or 0.99933333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

