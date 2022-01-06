Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price objective increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

