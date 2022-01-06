Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE BGSX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 475,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,154. Build Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Build Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Build Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Build Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Build Acquisition by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

