Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.16. 65,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,344. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

