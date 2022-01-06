Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.00. 3,915,923 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

