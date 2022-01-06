Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

MDT traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $107.90. The company had a trading volume of 186,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

