BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

BSRTF stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

