BSCView (BSCV) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $182,437.84 and approximately $7,942.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00061450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.60 or 0.07890002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00076423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,014.53 or 0.99830743 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008063 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

