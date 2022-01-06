BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) PT Lowered to $44.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s current price.

BRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

NYSE BRP opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.20 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

