Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

BRKL opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

