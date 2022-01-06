Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after buying an additional 920,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,574 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,113,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after acquiring an additional 117,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,926 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after acquiring an additional 260,185 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

