Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Shares of BIP opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 138.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.