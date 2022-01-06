Brokerages Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) PT at $21.67

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

VERU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veru by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veru by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Veru by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.77 million, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

