Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) PT at $40.30

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.30.
PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 13,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,396. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.
About Premier
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
