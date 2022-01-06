Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) PT at $40.30

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Premier by 107.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 13,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,396. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

