Brokerages Set Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT at $125.13

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. 2,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

