Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT at $189.29

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.