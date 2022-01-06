Brokerages Set Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Price Target at $28.80

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.