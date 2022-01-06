Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $44.86

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Coupang stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.23. 197,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coupang has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

