Brokerages Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post sales of $254.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.23 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $116.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $915.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.00 million to $920.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.