Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after buying an additional 995,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 312,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,861. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

