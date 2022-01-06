Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $133.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.01 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $497.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.70 million to $499.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $559.09 million, with estimates ranging from $544.47 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -285.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,788 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 839,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after acquiring an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after acquiring an additional 534,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.