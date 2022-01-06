Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $303.59 Million

Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce sales of $303.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $308.16 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $268.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 194,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

